Richard Wayne Brown
Richard "Dick" Wayne Brown, loving husband and father, returned to his heavenly home on December 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Richard was born on March 19, 1943 in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Lynwood Delaney Brown and Henrietta Licklider Brown Sale. Richard graduated from Marshall High School in 1961 and quickly transitioned to a career in industrial sales for the next 39 years. Richard married Patricia Young Brown on June 16, 1962 and had four sons - Jeffrey Garret Brown born in 1964, Eric Wayne Brown born in 1965, Christopher Lane Brown born in 1969, and Jason Hamilton Brown born in 1977. On February 24, 1979, Richard married Roberta Leibold Brown and had three children - David Linwood Brown born in 1980, Jonathan Raymond Brown born in 1981, and Sarah Brown Spillane born in 1990. Richard had a passion for helping others and brought joy and laughter to every person he interacted with. Children were one of the many highlights of Richard's life; he made significant impacts for many youth as a Boy Scout Leader and Youth Group Leader in the Episcopal church. Richard was a faithful servant of the Lord and was extremely honored to serve as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the vestry, a volunteer at the food pantry and as a representative at the Episcopal Church Diocesan Convention. Richard's love and passion for God dictated his life and interactions with others, which gave him strength and guidance throughout every chapter of his life. Anyone who met Richard will be able to recount his love for all things West Virginia, Ford vehicles, the Washington Redskins, pets, and the mountains. As an avid outdoorsman, Richard led many scouting, camping, and hunting trips through the mountains of West Virginia and Virginia - a place he always called home. When he wasn't in the mountains, one would often find Richard either at a McDonalds eating his favorite ice cream and hamburgers, watching the clouds and seagulls over the Atlantic Ocean, or catching up with a long-time friend from his days of traveling the world. Richard continuously amazed everybody he met with his gift of bringing happiness, joy, and life to any situation. Richard is survived by his sister Barbara Gilbert Fishback, his wife Roberta Brown, his children Eric Brown and wife Susan Brown, David Brown and wife Ashley Brown, Jonathan Brown and wife Jessica Brown, and Sarah Spillane and husband Jacob Spillane, his six grandchildren Erica Brown, Abygayle Brown, Thomas Brown, Carina Brown, Emma Spillane, and Reagan Brown, and his one great granddaughter Rorie Counts. He is preceded in death by his parents Lynwood Brown and Henrietta Brown Sale, his brothers James Delaney Brown and Donald Carson Brown, and his first wife Patricia Brown and their three sons Christopher Brown, Jason Brown, and Jeffrey Brown. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at the International Revival Outreach Center on 150 Leeland Road in Fredericksburg at 1 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Richard's name to the Boy Scouts of America online at https://donations.scouting.org/#/national/
or to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
. Online condolences may be express at www.moserfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 18, 2020.