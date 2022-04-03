Menu
Richard Rick Heilbron
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
Richard Heilbron

Richard "Rick" David Heilbron, age 82, passed in peace March 31, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Rick was born on July 11, 1939, in Hollywood, California to Botha and Lelah Heilbron. Most of his childhood was spent in La Cañada. Rick graduated from Tulane University in 1963 and continued with his studies in their graduate program. Retired in 2000, Rick finished his career with the USGS as chief financial officer in Saudi Arabia.

Rick was a man who had a thirst for adventure and travel, especially with anything that had to do with water. At any given chance, he would be boating, fishing, or spending time just being near the ocean. Rick was also frequently found enjoying sports, particularly supporting those teams that came from his home state of California. Fight on!

Rick was devoted to his family and is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his five children Jon Heilbron (Cynthia Diggs), James Heilbron (Jackie Heilbron), Christopher Heilbron (Shannon Alechko), Susanna Wood (Daryl Preston), and Mark Heilbron (Crystal Cook), and ten grandchildren.

Rick is predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Dorr and his loyal dog, Slate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Rick's memory to UVA Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa, 50037.

Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 3, 2022.
