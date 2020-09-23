Richard Lewis SlaughterRichard Lewis Slaughter, 87, of Beltsville, Md., passed away on September 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md. He was born on February 21, 1933 in Madison County, Va. to the late Lillian and James Slaughter. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Slaughter (Susan) of Inglewood, Ca.The oldest of eight children, he is survived by two sisters, Lillian Garnett (Walter) of Locust Dale, Va. and Shirley Slaughter of Gainesville, Va.; four brothers, James Slaughter, III of Silver Spring, Md., Carroll Slaughter of Hyattsville, Md., Charles Slaughter (Thelma) of Locust Dale, Va., and Harold Slaughter (Valeria) of Locust Dale, Va. He is also survived by six nieces, two nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.Richard graduated from Carver Regional High School in Culpeper, Va. in 1951; he was drafted into the U. S. Army serving two years; after serving in the Army he attended Virginia State College for three years. He later went to work for Safeway in Maryland for 37 years, retiring as a store manager.There will be a graveside service at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Madison County, Va. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Face masks are required.