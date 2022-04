Maggie and family members, we are so sorry for your loss. Richard was family to our family and we were happy to have him grace our presence at many many family functions and be treated as part of his family! We will miss him dearly and I am so happy I was able to be with him when I visited in the summer. With sympathy and condolences, prayers to you from the Stance Family.

The Stance Family Friend January 7, 2022