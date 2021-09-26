Menu
Robert Bailey
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St.
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH
Robert Bailey

Robert Allen Bailey, 75, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday night at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on September 30, 1945 in Brandy Station, Virginia to John Thomas and Savilla Mae (Scott) Bailey. Robert attended Culpeper High School in Virginia. On June 11, 1965 he married Barbara Ann Ellis and she survives.

Robert worked at Powers and Sons for over 40 years. He also drove truck in Wauseon and school bus for Montpelier Exempted Village Schools. Robert was a member of the Montpelier Moose. He loved the Ohio State University, hunting, motorcycles, fishing, camping and most of all, spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; sons Ron Bailey and Robert "Tony" Bailey, both of Montpelier; grandchildren Austin (Erin) Bailey and Andie (Tim) Hill; step grandchild Teela Bible, Dustin Taylor and Courtney Ryan; great grandchildren, Chase, Charolotte, Bailyn and Jensen; step great grandchildren Sydney, Hazel, Nevaya, Syhara and Azayah; brother Jerry (Joyce) Bailey of Culpeper, Virginia; sisters-in-law Wanda Bailey of Montpelier and Shirley Bailey of Culpeper, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Earl, Thomas and Joseph Bailey.

Visitation for Robert will be on Monday, September 27th from 5-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be at 11am on Tuesday at the funeral home with Ric Dye to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St.
204 E Main St, Montpelier, OH
Sep
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St.
204 E Main St, Montpelier, OH
