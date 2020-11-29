Robert J. Montgomery III
Robert John "Bob" Montgomery III, 75, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at The Outer Banks Hospital.
Born in Union County, NJ on August 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Florence Lorraine Leichtnam Montgomery and World War II Navy Veteran Robert John Montgomery.
Bob attended Pembroke State College (now The University of North Carolina at Pembroke) and achieved his Master of Education from James Madison University. He taught at Fauquier (VA) High School then moved to administrative roles at Culpeper County (VA) Junior High School, Madison County (VA) Middle School, and then Madison County (VA) High School before retiring to Manteo (NC) on the Outer Banks.
He liked watching a good hockey game and was a fan of the NHL's Lightning, Capitals and Hurricanes. He was particularly excited to see the Lightning win their second Stanley Cup earlier this fall. He was also a fan of baseball, coaching his son Jay's little league team in Culpeper in the early 80's. As for Major League Baseball, he was frustrated with the increasing length of the games.
In retirement, Bob drove for Dare County Transportation's Senior Services for ten years. Bob was an active parishioner at St. Andrews By-The-Sea Episcopal Church serving on several committees and ushering for almost 15 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Muriel Haley Montgomery; one daughter, Jenny Lampe (Roy) of Suffolk, VA; two sons, Jay Montgomery (Cari) of Ramseur, NC and Brad Montgomery (Michelle) of Janesville, WI; two grandchildren, Baylee and Braxton Montgomery; and a brother, James Montgomery (Patti) of San Antonio, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5th, at St. Andrew's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church with The Rev. Nathan M. Finnin officiating.
On behalf of Bob, the family wishes to say thank you to the nurses and staff at Outer Banks Hospital/AMU and Chicago Blackhawks fan Dr. Guenther.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's By-the-Sea, P.O. Box 445, Nags Head, NC 27959 or online at SaintAndrewsOBX.com
