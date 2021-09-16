Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
Robert Lee "Bobby" Jenkins III
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Caroline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Robert "Bobby" Lee Jenkins, III

Robert "Bobby" Lee Jenkins, III, 68, of Culpeper, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Novant Health Systems UVA Culpeper Hospital. He was born November 21, 1952 in Fauquier, VA to the late Anna Marie and Robert Lee Jenkins, Jr.

Bobby was a graduate of Culpeper County High School, Mary Washington College, and the Police Academy. He was a member of the Hazel River Assembly of God. He was a history teacher at CCHS for 18 years, a teacher at Coffeewood Correctional Center for 10 years, and also taught at Caroline High School for 6 years.

Bobby, also known to many as "Coach", was involved with sports for over 50 years, pioneering the first youth football league for Culpeper County, holding camps for many of the youth. Bobby also spent time coaching baseball and football at the high school level in Culpeper and Caroline Virginia, as well as the semi-pro teams in Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Coach Jenkins also served on the Culpeper County school board for 8 years, as well as his constant involvement in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Bobby is survived by his children, Robert Lee Jenkins, IV, Michael Davis Jenkins, Chelsea Dawn High (Cody) and adopted son, Freddy Caperton; mothers of his children, Deborah Lawrence, and Sandi Bates; grandchildren, Caleb, Jayden, Lauryn, Grayson, Logan and Kayleigh; siblings, Mary McMullen (Dennis), Steve Jenkins, and Gina Aylor (Tony); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Brandi Donnelle Jenkins.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.

A celebration of life will be held at Culpeper County High School football field on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with John Fotenos officiating.

Interment will be private at Fairview Cemetery.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 16, 2021.
My prayers are with you during this most difficult time. May you find a sense of peace from the love and concern of your friends.
susan shuman
Work
September 21, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family during this sad time. Wishing you comfort in the days ahead.
Lee & Bunny Baumgardner
September 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Horner
Friend
September 17, 2021
It broke my heart to read of Bobby this morning. He was my first "crush" in 4th grade at Ann Wingfield. May God comfort the family at this time. Too young to go so soon.
Debbie (Conrad) Klick
School
September 16, 2021
