Robert L. Wilson
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
Robert L. Wilson

Robert (Bobby) Wilson exchanged time for eternity early Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, 4:30 AM at University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, VA.

Bobby, son of the late Ulysses W. and Mary H. Wilson was born January 27, 1945 in Culpeper. Bobby attended public schools in Culpeper County. He later decided to attend the school for nurses, graduated and worked at the UVA hospital until he was licensed and returned to the Culpeper Memorial Hospital. From Culpeper he moved to Arizona working in acute care units. He returned home to Culpeper Memorial Hospital and became a Respiratory Therapy nurse where he remained forty plus years before retiring. After retiring, he became a school nurse substitute for Culpeper County.

He became a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of Rev. J.J. Jackson where he maintained his membership. He also attended Free Union Baptist Church (his second home).

His accomplishments attest to his dedication to hard work and his unending devotion to serve mankind. These glowing attestations tell us so much about him. But only those who experienced the soundness of his judgement, the wisdom of his counsel, the mildness of his temper, the firmness of his purpose, the affectionate tones of his manners, the tenderness of his heart, the dignities of his virtues Only those who really knew him can truly estimate his work because of his sincerity, dignity and humility.

He leaves to continue the legacy of a life well lived; his brothers, Thomas of San Antonio, TX, Edward of Culpeper; sisters, Joyce Washington of Lignum, Lucinda (Cindy) Puller and Dorothy (Dot) Gordon, both of Culpeper. Also, he leaves an aunt, Florence Wilson of Washington, DC; uncle, Benjamin Dinkins of Culpeper, God sons (nephews) Shabazz (Shana) and Patrick (Andrea) Wilson of Richmond; six nephews, Joseph, Jr., Tyrone and Osie Washington, Thomas Wilson , Jr. Zachary Puller and Chandler Lewis; twelve nieces, Sonya, Geneva, Angela, Valerie, Sandra, Patricia, Robin, Anita, Rosalind, Esqosawn, Lunoka and Chyhita; devoted friends, Jean Barr and Randy Jones of Culpeper, brothers-in law, George Puller and Raymond Kirkley; sister-in-law, Lillian Wilson, numerous great nieces and nephews, Culpeper Memorial Hospital's Originals, a host of other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, Rev. Hugh R. Wilson, baby sister, Edith O. Wilson and brother, Joseph Washington, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 3 PM at Culpeper Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment to follow at Free Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Culpeper Baptist Church
VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Culpeper Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sad to hear of Bobby´s passing but joyful to know he is with our Lord. I will miss our talks as I finished my walks around our neighborhood. Rest in peace with the Lord. Marcia
The Maitland family
Friend
February 11, 2022
I met Bobby when my husband and I moved to Culpeper County, He was a very friendly and kind gentleman, I was happy to make his acquaintance. Culpeper has lost a wonderful person.
Geneva Mason-Allaway
January 17, 2022
Harrison Grayson
January 14, 2022
I was deeply sadden to hear of Bobby's passing. We always had some good conversations whenever we saw each other or spoke on the phone. He will be missed in our community for his kindness and caring attitudes for all, especially his friends and family at G. W. Carver Regional High Schools Alumni Association and his colleagues at the Culpeper Memorial Hospital, where he served patients and families for more than 40 years. Prayers to his family and our entire community.
William Lewis
Friend
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Bobby was a kind, caring gentleman & a very dear friend. He will be greatly missed.
Teresa Singers Nelson
Friend
January 13, 2022
To the family of Bobby Wilson You have Our Deepest Sympathy of the passing of Bobby. He surely was great guy in everyway and was the best nurse ever and knew what he was doing. he had lots of friends who loved him and he will be greatly missed by all that new him. So Sorry For your loss. Sincerely, Debbie & Johnny feaganes Culpeper, va
John & Debbie Feaganes
Other
January 13, 2022
What a community loss! Always a smile and joy!Prayers of peace and comfort to all.
Cindy Norris
January 13, 2022
