Robert L. WilsonRobert (Bobby) Wilson exchanged time for eternity early Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, 4:30 AM at University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, VA.Bobby, son of the late Ulysses W. and Mary H. Wilson was born January 27, 1945 in Culpeper. Bobby attended public schools in Culpeper County. He later decided to attend the school for nurses, graduated and worked at the UVA hospital until he was licensed and returned to the Culpeper Memorial Hospital. From Culpeper he moved to Arizona working in acute care units. He returned home to Culpeper Memorial Hospital and became a Respiratory Therapy nurse where he remained forty plus years before retiring. After retiring, he became a school nurse substitute for Culpeper County.He became a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of Rev. J.J. Jackson where he maintained his membership. He also attended Free Union Baptist Church (his second home).His accomplishments attest to his dedication to hard work and his unending devotion to serve mankind. These glowing attestations tell us so much about him. But only those who experienced the soundness of his judgement, the wisdom of his counsel, the mildness of his temper, the firmness of his purpose, the affectionate tones of his manners, the tenderness of his heart, the dignities of his virtues Only those who really knew him can truly estimate his work because of his sincerity, dignity and humility.He leaves to continue the legacy of a life well lived; his brothers, Thomas of San Antonio, TX, Edward of Culpeper; sisters, Joyce Washington of Lignum, Lucinda (Cindy) Puller and Dorothy (Dot) Gordon, both of Culpeper. Also, he leaves an aunt, Florence Wilson of Washington, DC; uncle, Benjamin Dinkins of Culpeper, God sons (nephews) Shabazz (Shana) and Patrick (Andrea) Wilson of Richmond; six nephews, Joseph, Jr., Tyrone and Osie Washington, Thomas Wilson , Jr. Zachary Puller and Chandler Lewis; twelve nieces, Sonya, Geneva, Angela, Valerie, Sandra, Patricia, Robin, Anita, Rosalind, Esqosawn, Lunoka and Chyhita; devoted friends, Jean Barr and Randy Jones of Culpeper, brothers-in law, George Puller and Raymond Kirkley; sister-in-law, Lillian Wilson, numerous great nieces and nephews, Culpeper Memorial Hospital's Originals, a host of other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, Rev. Hugh R. Wilson, baby sister, Edith O. Wilson and brother, Joseph Washington, Sr.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 3 PM at Culpeper Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Interment to follow at Free Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper.