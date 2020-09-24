Ronald Dale Smoot Ronald Dale Smoot, 62, of Nokesville, Virginia passed away at Inova Fairfax Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020. Ronnie was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on August 7, 1958 to the late C.H. Smoot and Ethel Smoot Hawkins. Ronnie was a hardworking and devoted husband, dad, granddaddy, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. His love for his family was unconditional and his legacy will live on through them. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 41 years Tammy Jean Smoot, his daughter Mandy Nicole Fletcher and husband Jesse Wayne Fletcher, his daughter Kayla Brooke Walmsley and husband Paul Franco Walmsley, his granddaughter Ava Lee Fletcher, his grandson Trent Wayne Fletcher, his siblings, Barbara Jean Jenkins and husband Doug, Jane Elizabeth Jarrell and husband Mark, Betty Lou Gentry and husband Mike, Thomas Jackson Smoot, Brenda Sue Smoot and husband Steven Boxley, Todd Russell Smoot and wife Theresa, Garrison Kirk Hawkins and wife Ginger, Fonda Gail Keyser and husband Bruce, and his sisters-in-law Virginia Smoot, Pat Smoot, Betty Opaline Medina and husband Rick, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and clients. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his siblings Charles William Smoot, Curtis Lee Smoot, Douglas Wayne Smoot, Arthur Kenneth Smoot, and baby girl. The family will have a private Celebration of Life for Ronnie on Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at Greenwich Presbyterian Church 15305 Vint Hill Road Nokesville, Virginia 20181. Due to COVID-19 mandates, Church capacity is limited and the family would like for you to join them via live stream https://vimeo.com/460686545/80bbc8897e . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. An online guestbook and tribute wall are avaliable at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.