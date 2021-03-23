Roy "Buck" Eugene Payne
Roy "Buck" Eugene Payne, 90 of Brandy Station, VA died March 21, 2021 at UVA Novant Health Culpeper. He was born August 25, 1930 in Culpeper to the late John and Bessie Payne.
Buck was a member of Alum Spring Baptist Church and employed with Country Club of Culpeper for 41 years as greens keeper.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Payne, three children; Robin James (Mark), Terri Green (Zack), and Melody Mayes (Steve), five grandchildren; Matt James (Cathy), Justin James (Britney), Jeremy Green (Erica), Robbie Mayes (Christine), and Cameron Mayes (Kaitlyn), his five great grandchildren; Caitlyn, Daniel, and Abigail James, and Jace and Emerson Green. He is also survived by his lifelong friend of 80 years, Tommy Jenkins.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Ron Young officiating. The family will receive friends at 11:00 am. Due to COVID 19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honor performed by VFW Post 2524.
Memorial contributions may be made in Buck's name to Alum Spring Baptist Church Building Fund, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road, Culpeper, VA 22701.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 23, 2021.