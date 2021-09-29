Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Leroy "Doc" Johnston
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Russell Leroy "Doc" Johnston

Russell Leroy "Doc" Johnston of Brightwood, VA passed away at Dogwood Village in Orange, VA on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born October 4, 1924 in Brightwood, VA to Walter E. Johnston and Magnolia H. Johnston. His wife, Carrie L. Johnston, preceded him in death. They were married for 66 years.

Mr. Johnston worked at Southern Garment Sewing Factory, Blue Bell Factory, Virginia Department of Transportation, and E.A. Clore and Son Furniture. He was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church in Brightwood.

Surviving Mr. Johnston is his brother-in-laws, Frank Hensley and his wife Marilyn and Richard Hensley and his wife Terry, all of Culpeper; his sister's-in-laws Goldie Hensley of Culpeper and Iva B. Efird of Brightwood. Numerous nieces and nephews survive him also. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Walter "Junior" Johnston (Mary) and Earl V. Johnston of Brightwood, his brother-in-law, Thomas S. Hensley of Boston, VA, and sister's-in-laws, Olive M. Sauter of Catonsville, MD, Ruby I. Hensley and Frances H. Bunch of Culpeper, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home with interment in Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brightwood, VA. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00 P.M.. Rev. Richard Grendahl will conduct the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund of the Bethsaida United Methodist Church 1014 Ridgeview Rd. Brightwood, VA. 22715.

Fond memories of Doc and condolences may be shared with the Johnston family through clore-english.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Worked in same building as Doc he was a very good guy to me. So sorry for the loss. Prayers for the family and friends.
Jerry Bailey
Work
October 2, 2021
I'm glad I knew Doc. He's one of the quite, hardworking, God Fearing generation that we are losing in our country. Rest in peace Brother.
Bobby Abernethy
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results