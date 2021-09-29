Russell Leroy "Doc" Johnston
Russell Leroy "Doc" Johnston of Brightwood, VA passed away at Dogwood Village in Orange, VA on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born October 4, 1924 in Brightwood, VA to Walter E. Johnston and Magnolia H. Johnston. His wife, Carrie L. Johnston, preceded him in death. They were married for 66 years.
Mr. Johnston worked at Southern Garment Sewing Factory, Blue Bell Factory, Virginia Department of Transportation, and E.A. Clore and Son Furniture. He was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church in Brightwood.
Surviving Mr. Johnston is his brother-in-laws, Frank Hensley and his wife Marilyn and Richard Hensley and his wife Terry, all of Culpeper; his sister's-in-laws Goldie Hensley of Culpeper and Iva B. Efird of Brightwood. Numerous nieces and nephews survive him also. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Walter "Junior" Johnston (Mary) and Earl V. Johnston of Brightwood, his brother-in-law, Thomas S. Hensley of Boston, VA, and sister's-in-laws, Olive M. Sauter of Catonsville, MD, Ruby I. Hensley and Frances H. Bunch of Culpeper, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home with interment in Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brightwood, VA. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00 P.M.. Rev. Richard Grendahl will conduct the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund of the Bethsaida United Methodist Church 1014 Ridgeview Rd. Brightwood, VA. 22715.
Fond memories of Doc and condolences may be shared with the Johnston family through clore-english.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 29, 2021.