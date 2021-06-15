Sallie Z. Minor
Minor,Sallie Gail Zborill 73 of Culpeper, VA passed away June 11, 2021. Sallie was born May 9, 1948 to Walter and Lelia Zborill in Richmond Va. Sallie was top hair designer in Richmond Va where she met the love of her life Royal Marvin Minor, Jr. They married in 1983 and later moved to Culpeper VA where she later owned Great Expectations Salon and Day Spa. She studied hair design at Paul Mitchell in New York City.
Sallie was proceeded in death by her parents Walter and Lelia and bothers Walter "Butch" and Thomas Zborill. She is survived by her husband, Royal Minor of 38 years; daughter Kimberly Moneyhan; son Royal Minor, III (Beverly); grandson Royal M. Minor IV and sisters Faye Spruill and Kathryn White. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 1pm at Bliley's 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be held in Colorado. For condolences see Blileys.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 15, 2021.