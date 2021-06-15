I was sadden to learn of Mrs Minor's passing. She was my neighbor for nearly 18 years. She was never without kind words, a funny story or simply a long hello. I will forever remember her, in my opinion iconic, white/silver hair. She never left the house without being impeccably dressed and styled. Nor will I forget her friendly wave and southern kindness. To the Minor family, may God hold you in his arms bringing you peace and comfort.

Aaron F. June 15, 2021