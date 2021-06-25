Sandra Lou Mantz
Sandra Lou Mantz, 82, of Reva, VA joined the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1938 in Elyria, OH to Carlton and Evangeline Ody Breyley.
Anyone who knew this special lady understood how loving and kind she was. She loved everyone and saw the good in all. She was active in the Pythian Sisters, loved OWLS and was a collector of Longaberger baskets. Her favorite place to visit was her Duck Nest at the beach.
Surviving Mrs. Mantz is her husband Robert; her children, Carla Massie, Brad Massie (Sharon), Elizabeth Mantz, Brad Mantz (Lisa), Anne-Marie Lawhorn; her sister, J. "Blondie" Grieve (Ken), 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Breyley.
Funeral services will be held in Spencer, OH on Monday, June 28, 2021, with burial in Spencer Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, VA at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Sandra's name to Bethel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, General Delivery, Reva, VA 22735.
The Mantz family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Mantz family through clore-english.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2021.