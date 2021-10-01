Menu
Sandra McEwen
Sandra McEwen

Sandra McEwen, 79, of Culpeper, passed away on September 21, 2021.

Sandra was born in Sewickley, PA, raised in Ambridge, PA and lived in Culpeper, VA for 15 years.

She is survived by her sons, Bob McEwen (Teri) and Michael McEwen (Tracy); three grandchildren, Connor, Kaitlyn and Robert McEwen; a great-grandson, Gabriel McEwen; her brother, Alan Novak (Mary) and a sister, Marilyn Vogel (John).

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Ambridge, PA.

Condolences may be shared with her family online at vacremationservice.com.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 1, 2021.
Fly high with the Angels Mom. You will be missed terribly. Thank you for providing the 3 of us with a terrific life. You did a fantastic job. All by yourself. I Love You and we will be together again. Until then.
Mike McEwen
October 1, 2021
