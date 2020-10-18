Sarah Ellen Taylor



Sarah Ellen Taylor, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville, Va.



Sarah was preceded in death by her mother Edith, and father Roy.



A kind and gentle woman, Sarah had a long career working at Culpeper Memorial Hospital and dedicated her life to caring for her mother who lived to the wonderful age of 106. She loved her dog Bailey and enjoyed the company of her many friends and family.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 18, 2020.