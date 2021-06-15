Seth Tyler Plummer



Seth T. Plummer, 26, of Palm Coast, Florida, died May 11, 2021. He was born October 8, 1994 in Fredericksburg, VA. Seth attended elementary school in Spotsylvania as well as elementary and middle school in Culpeper VA, before moving to Florida. He was involved in many school-related and extracurricular activities while living in Virginia. Seth touched the hearts of many people, during his life, and was always willing to help out those in need. Seth was very interested in his Irish heritage and also enjoyed cooking and had hoped to one day attend Culinary school.



Seth is survived by his parents Jacinta R. Harrison and Joseph O. Plummer, and his brothers Gabriel and Matthew. He also leaves behind a daughter, Nevaeh, paternal and maternal grandparents, step-parents, uncles, aunts and numerous cousins.



Services were held May 22, 2021 at Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service in Bunnel, Florida.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 15, 2021.