Shirley R. Kerstetter
Shirley R. Kerstetter, 88, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 10, 2022 at The Harbor in Stanardsville, VA. She was born in Alburtis, PA on January 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Henry and Althea (Conrad) Reifinger. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark A. Kerstetter, in 2004. Mark and Shirley were married for 53 years.
Shirley was a graduate of Allentown High School, Allentown, PA and a member of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, Culpeper, VA.She is survived by her daughter Karen Maloney and her husband, Thomas of Boston, VA; two granddaughters, Laura Pawlik and her husband Ryan of Culpeper, VA and Lisa Barkmeyer and her husband John of Herndon, VA; and two great-grandsons, James and David.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, Culpeper, VA with Jessica Darty officiating, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow in the Culpeper National Cemetery (old grounds).
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Kerstetter family through clore-english.com
The Kerstetter family has entrusted the Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.