Shirley Temple Thompson
Shirley Temple Thompson, 84, of Unionville, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Novant Health Systems UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born July 17, 1936 in Vienna, VA to the late Fred and Thelma Kidwell.
Shirley attended Woodland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed country music and going dancing at the Eagle's Club. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Jewel O'Donnell (David), Greg Deane (Cathy), James G. Deane (Vanessa) and Mark Deane (Yolonda); one daughter-in-law, Brenda Deane; two brothers, Fred Kidwell and Jack Kidwell (Cynthia); two sisters, Charlotte Arnold and Betty Sarkisian; fifteen grandchildren, Jeremy Brown, Shawn Brown (Amanda); Stephanie Turner (Junior); Johnny Deane (Ashley), Stacy Deane (Eric), Jason Deane, James E. Deane (Stacy), Jordan Elizabeth Walther (Peter), Devontay Tate, Tyler Deane (Amanda), Luke Deane (Clarissa), Tiairra Montemarano (Quentin), Tambria Deane, Lehman Deane, and Lance Deane; twenty-four great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, James M. Deane; her last husband, the love of her life, William M. Thompson; one son, George Deane; four sisters, Sharon Gregory, Loraine Grubbs, Gloria Martinez, and Christine Estep; and three grandchildren, Gregory Brown, Carey Dawn Brown, and Joshua Deane.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
The family would like to invite those unable to attend via livestream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1623972290120822
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New), Culpeper, VA.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Brown, Johnny Deane, Dave Dillon, James E. Deane, Tyler Deane, Luke Deane, Lehman Deane, and Lance Deane.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 20, 2021.