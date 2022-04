Sidney E. YagerSidney Yager, 81 of Culpeper, Va passed on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021. A viewing will be held from 10 am until the time of the funeral at 11am on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021 at Tibbs Funeral Home, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Bapt. Church Cem., Culpeper, VA. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com