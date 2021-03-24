Steven Eugene Mason II



On Friday, March 12, 2021 our heavenly father called home Steven Eugene Mason, II. Steve was born, June 10, 1970 in Washington, D.C. and currently resided in Madison County, Virginia.



Steve was employed at Builder First Source in Elkwood, Virginia for eighteen years and was promoted to Distribution Manager. He was well liked and known for his meticulous, particular - O.C.D ways. Everyone could agree he was stern but fair.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of twenty-one years Nina Frye-Mason aka "Nip", his three loving children; Antoine Banks (Jessica) of Maryland, Neylan C. Mason of Haywood, Virginia and Steven E. Mason III "Tre" also of Haywood, Virginia. Four grandchildren, his loving parents, Siblings a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and friends.



A visitation will be held at Horizon Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at the Gordon-Beasley Cemetery, Madison Virginia 22727. Outdoor Seating Available.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 24, 2021.