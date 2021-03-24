On Friday, March 12, 2021 our heavenly father called home Steven Eugene Mason, II. Steve was born, June 10, 1970 in Washington, D.C. and currently resided in Madison County, Virginia.
Steve was employed at Builder First Source in Elkwood, Virginia for eighteen years and was promoted to Distribution Manager. He was well liked and known for his meticulous, particular - O.C.D ways. Everyone could agree he was stern but fair.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of twenty-one years Nina Frye-Mason aka "Nip", his three loving children; Antoine Banks (Jessica) of Maryland, Neylan C. Mason of Haywood, Virginia and Steven E. Mason III "Tre" also of Haywood, Virginia. Four grandchildren, his loving parents, Siblings a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at Horizon Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at the Gordon-Beasley Cemetery, Madison Virginia 22727. Outdoor Seating Available.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 24, 2021.
It was a joy and privilege to care for Steven. I will never forget his warmth and smile, his love of family, community, sense of duty to others, and sincere kindness. May his light shine on in the presence of his beloved children, grandchildren, spouse, and family.
Kimberly A Judson
April 12, 2021
Condolences to the family keeping your family in our prayers
Charles and Darlene Brown
March 26, 2021
Caring for Mr. Mason was a privilege. May God bring you comfort and peace.
Kimberly Stone
March 24, 2021
Prayers to the Mason family. May God give each of you the strength to endure this loss. Death leaves heartaches that noone can heal but love leaves memories that noone can steal.
Joan Edwards
March 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.