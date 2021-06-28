Menu
Susan Keller
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Susan Keller

Susan J. Keller, age 68, passed peacefully at her home in Bealeton, VA on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. She was born in Belleville, Illinois on July 14th, 1952, daughter of the late, Arthur & Anna Johnson.

While Susan was born in Illinois, she spent most of her adult life in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax County, Prince William County, Culpeper County and Fauquier County. She was an active member of her community and always tried to help others through donations and volunteer work through organizations such as the United Way. Susan was a very compassionate person and cared deeply for not only her family and friends, but for anyone she encountered. She was a loving mother and grandmother and inspired the people closest to her through her determination, joy, and love for life.

Susan is survived by her son, Lawrence 'Larry' Keller of Bealeton, VA; two stepsons, Wayne Keller & Jack Keller; a sister, Cheryl Burgess & her husband, Jim; two brothers, Al Johnson & his wife, Anna & Todd Johnson & his wife, Anna; and seven grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Jeff, Ian, Felicia, Adam & Aaron.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Randall 'Randy' Wayne Keller; and two brothers, Jay & Larry Johnson.

The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, June 30th from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held in the Moser Chapel on Thursday, July 1st at 10 am followed by interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Habitat for Humanity.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
I've Known Sue briefly, we linked trying to help her brother Jay through some circumstances. I found Sue to be a very caring and loving person. she put her entire heart in the task that was at hand. I know she is now and will always be missed by her loved ones. though missed she will remain in their hearts. I pray for Sue and her family.
Donald McNeil
June 29, 2021
