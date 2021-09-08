Suzanne Marie Corradi
Suzanne Marie Corradi, 40, of Culpeper, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021, after a long and torturous struggle with mental illness. She is finally at peace, reunited with her late husband Gregory Owen Brown, and her many beloved dogs and cats.
Suzanne is survived by her parents, John and Maggie Corradi; her brother, John, and his daughter Maddie Kae, and John's fiancé, Brittany Perry, and her daughter, Julianna; Suzanne's dear friend, Derek Deal; and many, many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Suzanne was a country girl at heart. She loved growing up on the family farm on the Hazel River in Rixeyville, where she helped with all the chores; baling hay and loading thousands of square bales into the barn every year, and feeding and working with the cattle. Suzanne was especially adept at banding the bull calves, talking to them quietly, keeping them calm while she turned them into steers.
Suzanne was an avid 4H member, raising and showing market hogs, winning many blue ribbons and trophies. She also won the Outstanding Showmanship Award three years in a row; a feat which had never been done before, or since.
A memorial service will be held at the farm at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with a celebration of life and reception to follow. The address is 17586 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, Virginia 22737. The dress code is casual.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzanne's memory may be made to Barbara Jean Nizinkirck Animal Rescue, 68 Glenwood Road, Troy, NY 12180.
