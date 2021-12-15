Menu
Sylvia Ann Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Sylvia Ann Miller

Sylvia Ann Miller, 74, of Culpeper, VA died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1947 in Hastings, MN to the late Peter and Agnes Crapps.

Sylvia is survived by her children; Kimberly Lynn Bailey (Geoff), and Reginald L. Wickline, Jr. (Lisa), siblings; David Crapps, Patty Winchester (Wayne), Donald Waldera (Nora), Stephen Waldera, sister-in-law, Ellen Waldera, grandchildren; Travis Thomas (Sophie), Taylor Thomas, Amber Bailey, Jacob Wickline, Cody Wickline, and great grandchildren; Payton, Cambrie, and Bristol Thomas. Sylvia is also survived by a host of additional family members.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Miller and one brother, Jerry Waldera.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Home, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
