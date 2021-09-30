Teresa Pollard
Teresa Pollard, 39 of Culpeper,Va gained her wings on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.
A true angel on this earth. She loved her family and friends deeply, and will forever be missed.
Left to cherish her memories are her father, Kelly Pollard, Culpeper, VA and her mother, Katherine Pollard, Roanoke, VA; sisters, Tracy Pollard – Johnson, Austin,Texas and Carisa Stallworth (Herman), Roanoke, VA; significant other; Danny Gahagan; special friend and cousin; Tranita Bowles and LaToya Bailey; nephews, Tyler Pollard (Jessica), Nigiel Johnson, Skylor and Nicholas Stallworth;
great niece and nephew, Jayla Davis and Zaiden Pollard; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family thanks Ashley Furniture (Fredericksburg -The Trivetts team). The medical team of Dr. Manchandani – Warrenton, VA and the medical team at the University of Virginia.
Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, Va at 11:00am until the time of funeral 12:00pm. Interment will follow Pine Grove Memory Garden, Jeffersonton,Va.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.