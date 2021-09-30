Menu
Teresa Pollard
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
Teresa Pollard

Teresa Pollard, 39 of Culpeper,Va gained her wings on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.

A true angel on this earth. She loved her family and friends deeply, and will forever be missed.

Left to cherish her memories are her father, Kelly Pollard, Culpeper, VA and her mother, Katherine Pollard, Roanoke, VA; sisters, Tracy Pollard – Johnson, Austin,Texas and Carisa Stallworth (Herman), Roanoke, VA; significant other; Danny Gahagan; special friend and cousin; Tranita Bowles and LaToya Bailey; nephews, Tyler Pollard (Jessica), Nigiel Johnson, Skylor and Nicholas Stallworth;

great niece and nephew, Jayla Davis and Zaiden Pollard; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family thanks Ashley Furniture (Fredericksburg -The Trivetts team). The medical team of Dr. Manchandani – Warrenton, VA and the medical team at the University of Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, Va at 11:00am until the time of funeral 12:00pm. Interment will follow Pine Grove Memory Garden, Jeffersonton,Va.

An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com. Please consider joining the family via livestream.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA
Oct
2
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to say Thank you Teresa for being such a sweet person and a kind soul to others and myself ,Ill never forget the laughs and good times we had you are such a sweet person and it was my pleasure knowing you rest easy you are gonna be truly missed
Eddie French
Friend
October 1, 2021
Teresa was one of a very few sincerely kind people I have met in my life. She is the strongest person I have ever known. She brought a great light to all of our lives. She will be so missed. Prayers to her family.
Jaye Farnham
Friend
September 30, 2021
