Thomas Banks Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.
29 North Third Street
Warrenton, VA
Thomas Banks, Sr.

Thomas Henry Banks, Sr., 88, of Broad Run, VA, passed December 2, 2021.

He was born on August 17, 1932 in Culpeper, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Banks.

Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Henry Banks, Jr. of Thornburg, VA; four daughters: Roberta B. Polk of Warrenton, VA, Mary A. Suggs of Chantilly, VA, Jacqueline B. (Andre) Williams of Herndon, VA, and Christine N. Walker of Bristow, VA; one sister, Lena Banks of Culpeper, VA; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 11 am until 12pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA, 22714. Rev. Reese Washington will deliver the eulogy.

Interment will be in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful person, Mr. Banks was. I worked at Peoples National Bank back in the 80's with him. When I got married, he and his lovely wife gifted me a beautiful table runner,wrapped in a beautiful box she had created. Rest in peace dear soul.
Kathy DeCastro
Work
January 9, 2022
