Thomas "Tim" L. Carter
Tim L. Carter, 70, of Rixeyville, VA peacefully passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Fairfax, VA.
Tim served in the US Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
A viewing will be held on Mon., October 19. 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section). Online condolences maybe given to family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 16, 2020.