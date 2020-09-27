Torri Kim Robinson



Torri Kim Robinson, 56, of Vantage Place, Culpeper died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her residence. Born November 26, 1963 in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late James Robinson. She was also predeceased by a brother Victor Williams Jr.



She is survived by her mother June D. Robinson of Orange; a daughter Faith Marie Robinson of Culpeper; a brother Douglas Robinson of Orange; and two sisters Lisa Robinson Douglas of Orange, and Karen Robinson of Culpeper.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Rapidan. Pastor Ronald Johnson will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

