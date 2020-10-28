Menu
Search
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tracy L. Richards
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
Tracy L. Richards

Tracy L. Richards, 47, of Brightwood, VA gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 770 Ridgeview Rd., Brightwood, VA from 3pm to 5pm. A memorial inurnment will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the church cemetery. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to consider making a contribution towards Tracy's funeral expenses.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.