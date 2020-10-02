Virginia Fairfax Maley Dillon
Virginia Fairfax Maley Dillon, 95, of Culpeper passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 10, 1925 in Fairfax, VA to the late Norman Simpson and Rhoda Malcolm Maley. Virginia was the family matriarch and caregiver. She was Mammy to many whom she welcomed into her home. She loved her flower gardens and watching her birds. Virginia is survived by her children, Kenneth Barker Dillon, Jr. (Becky), Cathy Marie Deane (Greg), and David Allen Dillon; 11 grandchildren; Kenneth Dillon III, George Dillon (Angel), Cynthia Dillon, Shirley Buracker (Chad), Patricia Covington (Junior), Virginia Sisk (David), Lori Pelkey (Ralph), Allen Pelkey Jr (Helen), Stephanie Turner (Junior), Johnny Deane (Ashley), Stacy Deane (Eric), 26 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; daughter in law; Judy Dillon, son in law; Allen Pelkey, and a host of additional family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Barker Dillon, Sr.; her children, James Edward Dillon, Robert Anthony Dillon, Margaret Ann Pelkey, and Mary Ellen Coffey (Bob); and siblings George Maley, Bud Maley (Dorothy), Mike Maley, and Layton Maley (Virginia). A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Rev. Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fairfax Memorial Gardens, 4401 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22023. The family would like to thank DaVita Culpeper Dialysis Center for the care given to Virginia. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
