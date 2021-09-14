Menu
Virginia Stover "Ginger" Taylor
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Virginia "Ginger" Stover Taylor

Virginia "Ginger" Stover Taylor, 57, of Culpeper, VA died September 12, 2021 at UVA University Hospital. She was born May 17, 1964 in Culpeper to Peter and Shirley Stover.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, Keith Wayne Hawkins, her best friend Michelle Sutphin, and many other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ron Young officiating.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.