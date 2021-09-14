Virginia "Ginger" Stover Taylor
Virginia "Ginger" Stover Taylor, 57, of Culpeper, VA died September 12, 2021 at UVA University Hospital. She was born May 17, 1964 in Culpeper to Peter and Shirley Stover.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, Keith Wayne Hawkins, her best friend Michelle Sutphin, and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ron Young officiating.
