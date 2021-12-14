Walter "Jay" Alford Long, III
Walter "Jay" Alford Long, III, 38, of Culpeper, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. He was born July, 12, 1983 in Charlottesville to Walter Alford Long, Jr. and Dollie L. Jackson.
Jay graduated from Culpeper County High School in 2001. Throughout his life he loved playing baseball, football and basketball. Jay enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in White Shop where he played the drums. He was a car salesman for Koons in Culpeper and Lindsay Buick GMC in Warrenton.
In addition to his parents, Jay is survived by his two children, Isabella and Israel Long; three siblings, Terry Jackson (Lauvita), Mary Jackson, and Barbara Jackson; five uncles, Steve Long (Rena), Charles Lane, Jr. (Tjuan), Ronnie Lane, Edward Lane (Jennifer), and Hugh Lane (Myra); and three aunts, Velvet Long, Cindy Lane, and Elizabeth Lane.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Yvonne Long and Walter Long, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Mary Lane and Charles Lane, Sr.; two aunts, Sarah Long and Bessie Lane Dores; and one uncle, Randy Lane.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Memorial Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA with Pastor Dwayne A. Robinson officiating.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 14, 2021.