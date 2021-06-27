I am so sorry for the loss of Mr.Pearson. I attended and graduated CCHS in 1983. I have fond memories of Mr. Pearson, he was a great principal and friend. He took the time to help and understand his students. Yes, he kept us students in line and made sure that rules were being followed. However, Mr.Pearson went the extra mile and time for his students. He listened and helped when one of us needed someone. I am very blessed and grateful that I knew him. I know he will be missed very much. Rest in peace.

Sandi Payne School July 3, 2021