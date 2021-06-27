Walter William "Bill" Pearson
We pause at this time to recognize the life of a good man. Walter William (Bill) Pearson III died peacefully at his home on June 24, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children, and dogs. He was 79 years old.
Born at home in Warrenton, VA, on January 6, 1942, Billy Pearson grew up milking the family's cow twice a day, every day, from the time he could sit on the stool until the day he left for college. Billy was a 3-sport athlete during all 4 years at Warrenton High School, and he galloped his father's race horses most days before going to school. Billy also worked on his father's and grandmother's farms in Hume, VA, where he honed a strong, life-long work ethic and fostered a love of animals and the land. Although Billy wanted to be a farmer, his father insisted he go to college. As such, Billy attended the University of Virginia, majoring in Health and Physical Education, and later earning a M.Ed. in Administration.
After graduation, Bill began his career in education in 1964 as a teacher of P.E. at Ann Wingfield Elementary School in Culpeper. He spent the next 8 years teaching Health & P.E., and coaching Varsity football and baseball, in Fauquier County. In 1973, Bill was NOT hired for his dream job as Head Varsity football coach at Culpeper County High School, but he WAS offered the job of Athletic Director. This began Bill's 23-year tenure as a CCHS Blue Devil. From 1975 – 1977, Bill served as the Assistant Principal for Instruction before being appointed as Principal of CCHS in 1977.
For the next 19 years, Mr. Pearson remained a constant, calm presence as he attended and supported every CCHS athletic event, student performance, academic program, extracurricular activity, and of course, Graduation. In addition to driving a school bus for students' games and activities, Mr. Pearson could sometimes be found driving a student to and from school after he suspended that student off the bus. Mr. Pearson also knew it was important to care for the CCHS faculty and staff, and there were many years when the only time a teacher left CCHS was due to a promotion or moving out of the area. Loved by many (and occasionally cursed by a few), Mr. Pearson was a man of integrity – with strong, quiet convictions and a fierce sense of loyalty. The adage "Still waters run deep" certainly applied to Bill Pearson. He also served on the VHSL Executive Committee, and upon retiring from CCHS in 1996, Bill was humbled to have the CCHS Gymnasium named in his honor. Bill then spent a year as Director of CCPS Alternative Education, before retiring again to drive a horse van up and down the East Coast. Within a few years, Bill returned to education as a teacher of Behind-the-Wheel Driver Education, and many Culpeper students loved to tell of Mr. Pearson either placing his cup of coffee on the dashboard of the car to reinforce low speed and control, or calmly talking them through the high-speed, off-road recovery exercise on the shoulder of the interstate.
Outside of school, Bill loved good bourbon – and fast horses and beautiful women... or was it the other way around? He enjoyed early morning outings with the Warrenton Hunt and the hunt breakfasts afterwards. Bill also loved training and racing Thoroughbreds, attending steeplechase races, visiting the VA State Fair, taking in musical productions at SSMT, being a judge at the Brandy Station Fireman's Parade, attending 4-H horse and livestock shows, and watching his Virginia Cavaliers sports teams. Always an avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for working in his vegetable garden and for tending to his animals. Over the years, Bill's various creatures have included horses, cattle, hogs, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, Guinea hens, cats, and of course, his beloved dogs. Bill loved hosting holidays and other gatherings for family and friends in his home. Always the gracious host, he made sure there was plenty of good food and good drink for the good company he enjoyed so much. Bill's quick wit and dry humor livened up any event and accentuated his quiet charm. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Walter W. Pearson II and Caroline Kirby Pearson, wife Nancy Simpson Pearson, sister Carolyn Pearson Currin, and brother-in-law Roger Currin. Bill is survived by his wife Kelley Armel Pearson, son Christopher Pearson (husband, Roman Corpuz), daughter Carrie Siegfried (husband, Robert), sister Nancy Maronick (husband, Thomas), sister-in-law Carolyn Bassett (husband, George), sister-in-law Catherine Simpson, sister-in-law Helen Simpson, brother-in-law Tyler Scott Armel (wife, Marsha), father-in-law John Armel (wife, Lois), cousin Mike Pearson (wife, Lori Udall), and cousin Linda Sudduth. Additional survivors include his niece Patricia Ashenfelter (husband, John), nephew Thomas Maronick (wife, Vanesa), nephew Matthew Maronick (wife, Jennifer), nephew Thomas Armel, niece Masen Armel, great-niece Kimmie Ashenfelter (wife, Tasha Fitzgerald), and devoted friends Barbara Brown and Medge Carter.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Hall, Gary Mahoney, Marie Thomas, Dr. Leslie Blackhall, Dr. Julio Silvestre, and Lisa Stokes at the UVA ECCC for their skillful, professional care and compassion. Additional gratitude goes to nurse Kris Lacy and aide Lynn Stover from Hospice, as well as to Angela Sutton and Jennifer Allen for their love and devoted care during Bill's final months at home.
Rather than a visitation, Bill preferred that those who knew him simply raise a glass of an adult beverage (perhaps bourbon?), offer a toast, and then tell a favorite Bill Pearson story or memory. In keeping with Bill's wishes of many years, funeral services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill's name to Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station, VA 22714, or to Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, 6011 Rixeyville Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Pearson family through clore-english.com
. The Pearson family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 27, 2021.