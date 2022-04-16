Jack E. Fincham
Jack E. Fincham, 92, of Culpeper, VA passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 in the UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Jack was born to Major Fincham and Daisy Jenkins Fincham February 17, 1930 in Nethers, VA. Jack graduated from Virginia Tech in 1952 and entered the U.S. Army where he retired as a Colonel after 28 years' service. He came back to Culpeper in 1980 and worked as an Assistant Principal at Culpeper County High School retiring from that career in 1996. That same year he moved to Brenton, WV and returned back to Culpeper in 2017. Always civic minded, he was elected Supervisor in Culpeper County in 1987 on a platform of increased school funding and was elevated as its Chairman from 1989 - 1996. He was very active in his churches including First Baptist Church, Lawton, OK, Cook Memorial Church, WV and his lifetime family church Culpeper Baptist Church.
Surviving Mr. Fincham are his children Mary Fincham of Cannon Falls, MN, Timothy Fincham of Virginia Beach, VA, step son Sammy Blevins of Brenton, WV and two grandchildren Chad Crone and Jesse Crone both of Dickinson, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Helen Broyles Fincham, his second wife Pat Blevins Fincham, his daughter Cathy Abrams and his step son Davis Blevins.
Funeral services will be held in the Culpeper Baptist Church, Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00a.m. with Rev. Dan Carlton officiating. Interment will be in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 83, Culpeper,VA22701.
