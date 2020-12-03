William Clark Chase V
William Clark Chase V, 30, passed away November 29, 2020 in Stevensburg, Virginia.
Clark was born on January 14, 1990 in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands to Lizabeth Scott Chase "Libba" and William Clark Chase IV "Bo". He spent his first several years as an island baby before moving with his parents and sister to Stevensburg, Va. He grew up on Mountain View Farm with an early passion for animals. He loved riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. He loved teaching his little brothers to play sports. Clark spent summers creating memories with his friends and family at the beach, Lake Gaston, and at his family's camp on Ahmic Lake in Canada. He played tennis in high school and became the #1 seed.
Clark obtained his Associates Degree from Northern Virginia Community College and studied at Longwood University, College of Business and Economics. In 2012, he was in a car accident that significantly impacted his life trajectory.
Clark loved his dog Kemper, playing tennis, guns and the outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, and watching football, especially NC State. Clark was genuine. He was kind hearted and a great listener. He made everyone he encountered feel like they mattered and could cheer anyone up with his light-hearted humor.
He is survived by his parents Libba and Bo Chase; his siblings Brittany Deal (Max), Branson Chase, and Boulton Chase; maternal grandmother, Bobbie Scott; paternal grandfather, William Clark Chase Jr. "Bill"; nephew, Portland Deal; aunts and uncles, Lynne Simeon (John), Jane Neal, Kerr Chase (Amy), and Liz Chase; cousins, Wright Medlin, Magen Medlin, Alexandra (Andrew) and Grayson Saa, Blair Neal, Bigler Chase, and Tessa Chase.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edwin Scott, and paternal grandmother, Judith Chase.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper, VA. The funeral service will follow the visitation, with Pastor John Grotz officiating. Eastern View can accommodate large occupancy within COVID state guidelines.
Interment will be held privately in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 3, 2020.