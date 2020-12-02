William Edison Hennage
William Edison Hennage, 75, of Doe Hill, VA passed away November 22, 2020 in Harrisonburg, VA. Mr. Hennage was born October 31, 1945 to William Henry Hennage and Mary Elizabeth Boyd Hennage. He retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in 1993.
Mr. Hennage is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Hennage; son, William McSherry Hennage and daughter-in-law, Tracey Fisher Hennage; grandson, William A. Hennage; sister and brother-in-law, Alma R. and Phillip Space; nephew and wife, Keith A. and Nadine Moore; and grandniece Jenna; niece Kathy Mullins McNulty and grandnieces Lexi Mullins Schludt and Amy Neal. He is also survived by his former wife, Charlotte Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Kaaren Elizabeth Hennage.
A time of visitation with the family will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery, New Section, Chandler Street, Culpeper, Va., with honors provided by the Fairfax County Police Department Honor Guard.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hennage family through clore-english.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 2, 2020.