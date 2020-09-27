Menu
William L. Eisley
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
William L. Eisley

William L. "Bill" Eisley, 82, of Clifton Twp. formerly of Culpeper, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Regional Hospital in Scranton. He and his wife, Ann Marie (Minnick) Eisley, celebrated 54 years of marriage on October 5, 2019.

Born on August 18, 1938 in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Einhouse) Eisley. Bill graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1957, where he played football and basketball. He was named to the 2nd team, all state football team in 1956 and was a very proud member of the 1956-1957 Black Diamond Basketball championship team, the first in Tamaqua High School History. In 1997, he was inducted into the Tamaqua High School Sports Hall of Fame and in 1998, he was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1977. During his time in the service, Bill participated in 3 "All Navy" basketball championships and 2 "All Navy" fast pitch softball championships. Bill continued to maintain the relationships he built with his fellow "Coasties" as a member of the CPO Association. As a proud American veteran, Bill was always in favor of equality for everyone but felt affirmative action went too far and was not the American way.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, Bill worked at the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, P&G in Mehoopany and as a glass maker at Schott Glass Tech in Duryea.

In addition to his wife Ann Marie, Bill is survived by his children: Kerry Eisley and his wife Anna of Clifton Twp, Karen Gibson and her husband Kevin of Clifton Twp. and Kathryn Evans and her husband Shawn of Jeffersonton, VA; his 7 grandchildren and his brother Harry Eisley and his wife Gail of Hometown. He was preceded in death by his brother: Herbert.

Interment and graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Culpeper National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Bill, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 27, 2020.
Rest in peace Bill from a fellow South Warder and Coastie. Semper Paratus. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Archie Edmonds
Friend
September 26, 2020
Bill was my THS classmate, a star athlete & well respected at THS. Growing up a few doors down from my Gram Tumas on Orwigsberg St., he & his younger brothers would come into her grocery store. My condolence goes out to Bill's family.
Ann (Arner) Frommer
Ann Frommer
Classmate
September 26, 2020
We have lost a wonderful, wonderful person and a true American. Bill and I have been friends and teammates since Little League Baseball in Tamaqua. Bill was instrumental in getting me elected into the Pa. Sports Hall of Fame. Bill, I will miss you, but we again be together some day.

I offer my heart felt condolences to An Marie and Bill's entire family.

God Bless.
Robert Lusky
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Message was supposed to say Eisley family, auto correct changed it. Sending all my love to all
Connie Learn Hollinger
September 26, 2020
Kerry and Family: I'm sorry to learn of your father's passing. I know this is a difficult time for you but now you have an angel watching over you and your family.
Diane Kanavy
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I have many great memories as a youngster hanging out at the Ridley house. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family
Connie Hollinger
Neighbor
September 25, 2020