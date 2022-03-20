William T. Miller
William Townsend Miller, 93, a longtime resident of Warrenton passed away on March 17, 2022 at the UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Mr. Miller had been a resident of The Culpeper for three years.
He was born on October 31 1928 at The Plains, VA a son of the late Frank Milton Miller and Gladys Griffith Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kirby Miller; and three brothers, John Franklin Miller, Daniel B. Miller and Leroy Miller.
Bill served in the US Army for two years in active duty and then in the US Army Reserves for five years. He was a career banker working from 1957 until 1995 at the former Fauquier National Bank and then Marshall National Bank. After his retirement he served for fifteen years with the Fauquier County Reassessment Office. A very active member of his community, Bill was a longtime member of the Warrenton Baptist Church, serving in many capacities including as a Deacon. He was a member of the Warrenton Ruritan Club for well over 50 years and was an active member of Mt. Carmel Masonic Lodge #133 in Warrenton from 1961 until his death. He enjoyed collecting coins and was a member of the Warrenton Stamp and Coin Club.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Billy and Jean Miller, Greg and Karen Miller and Paula and Billy Leach; his sister, Mary Ellen Miller; five grandchildren, Steven (Elizabeth) Miller, Bobby (Erin) Miller, Jennifer (Jeff) Harrigfeld, Amanda (Brooks) Osburn and Andrew Miller; and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 11:00 AM. Pastors Mike Bradley and Douglas Harris and Chaplain Hans Murdock will officiate. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Baptist Church 123 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20186 or Warrenton Ruritan Club, P. O. Box 1074, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 20, 2022.