William Pfamatter
1946 - 2022
William Pfamatter

William J. Pfamatter, age 75, a resident of Remington, VA passed away in Broadway, VA with his family on January 8, 2022. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. William honorably served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gladys Pfamatter; his brothers, Richard , Edward James, Jr. and John Pfamatter; a son-in-law, Buck Frymier. Survived by his wife, Janice Pfamatter of Remington, VA; two daughters, Christina Day and her husband, Kevin of Culpeper, VA and Crystal Frymier of Culpeper, VA and his son, Brian Pfamatter and his wife Ashley of Broadway, VA; nine grandchildren, Timothy Haynes, Ashley Mullins and her husband, Denny, Brianne Hatcher, Brandon Hatcher, Emily, Joseph Curtis, Ethan WInce-Pfamatter, Tristan Pfamatter and Aubree Pfamatter and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA. A Graveside will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00pm at Midland Cemetery, MIdland, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA
Jan
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Midland Cemetery
MIdland, VA
