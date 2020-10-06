Menu
William R. Miller
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
William R. Miller

William Ratcliffe Miller, born on June 15, 1929 in Pittsboro, North Carolina passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on September 29, 2020 in his home located in Manassas Park, VA surrounded by his children.

William proudly served his Country in the United States Army for 21 years. A career Soldier, he continued to serve and mentor others post retirement.

He leaves to cherish his memory, 8 children, Carlton, Jerry, Gwendolyn Robin, Vanessa, William, Craig, Sandra and Janet, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A viewing will be held on Thurs., October 8, 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (Old Section). Online condolences maybe extended to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 6, 2020.
William R. Miller in his younger Days. From: Lutcher Louisiana Rest in Peace! My Cousin.
James Porter
October 5, 2020