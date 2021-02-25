Wilson Wince
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Wilson Wince, loving husband, and father of 5 children, passed away at the age of 81.
Wilson was born on August 30, 1939, to the late Robert and Mae Wince in Fauquier County, VA. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, and pulling pranks on family and friends. He was known for his great stories and funny jokes. He retired, after 30 years, from the Va Dept of Transportation – Warrenton Division.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred, his son Wilson (Butch) Wince Jr., his sister Patricia Creel and his great-grandson Dillon.
Wilson is survived by his daughters Irene Rose (Benny) and Norma Mayo-Bailey (Joe); His sons, David Wince and Steve Wince; His grandchildren, Keith Rose (Gina), Tiffany Johns (Bobby), Whitney Mayo (Aeremy), Ryan Mayo (Melissa), Jordan Wince (Abby), Andrew Wince (Sarah), Candace Wince , Jamie Wince (Brandon) , Ashley Pfamatter (Brian), Lisa Wince, Shane Herndon, Megan Wince (Dewayne) and Matt Wince (Jessica); As well as his 18 great-children.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Found & Sons Funeral Chapel. Service will be held the following day, February 27, 2021 at 11am with graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family would like to invite those unable to attend in person to join via livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614214165102670
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 25, 2021.