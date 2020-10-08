Darlene Lois Benish October 5, 2020 Darlene Lois Beni-sh age 91, former long-time resident of Potter, NE passed away October 5, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Darlene was born August 29, 1929 on a farm northeast of Dix, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church no-rtheast of Potter, later attending the Potter First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She began her education at School District #53, a one-room rural school in Kimball County. When the school closed she attended Potter Public Schools where she graduated in 1947. On June 6, 1948 Darlene married Donald Benish at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They lived on the Benish family farm homestead where she was involved in her LCW church group, LCW quilting group, Potter Pioneers Extension Club, bowling leagues and the election board. Darlene and Don began square dancing and later taught round dancing where they had "lots of fun" and made "many great friends". No memorial services will be held at this time. Darlene is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Connie Benish (Chris Roesel), two sons: Paul (Wilma) Benish and Steven (Kathleen) Benish, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, three siblings: Norma Jean Johnson, Joan Worthman, and Keith Buhrdorf. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Helen (Baach) Buhrdorf, brothers: Robert, Wayne, and Dale; sisters: Maxine, Shirley Meisner, and daughter-in-law Sandra Benish. Darlene will be deeply missed by family and friends.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.