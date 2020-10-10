Jolene Kaufman October 8, 2020 Jolene Kaufman of Scottsbluff, NE, went to join our Lord and Savior on October 8th 2020. She passed at home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Monument Bible Church in Scotts-bluff with Pastor Jake Roberts and Pastor Jeff Banks officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Jolene was born November 8, 1946 to Emanuel and Rose (Schlegel) Webber. She was raised on a farm south of Minatare, attended Minatare schools and graduated from Minatare High School in 1964. Jolene married Richard Kaufman on June 7, 1964 at the Minatare Presbyterian Church. She was active in many civic organizations in the valley and attended Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, NE. She was employed as Executive Secretary and Business Manager of the Oregon Trail Museum Association at Scotts Bluff National Monument and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument for 35 years, beginning in 1983, retiring in 2018. She is survived by mother Rose Webber, husband Richard Kaufman, daughter Krisa Kaufman, granddaughters Dr. Jayla (Sam) Cares and Kayellyn (Kyle) Haug. Great granddaughter Scarlett Haug, God-son Rodney Eskam, Niece and God-daughters Shannon (Labertew) Floth, and Suzanne (Fogel) Braumschneider. She is preceded in death by, her father Emanuel Webber, father and mother-in-law Carl and Emma Kaufman, Grandparents, Yost and Christine (Wolf) Webber and George and Katherine (Zitterkoph) Schlegel and sister Barbara Beutler.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.