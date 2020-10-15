Gladys A. Eisenbarth October 13, 2020 Memorial services for Gladys A. Eisenbarth, 82, will be held at 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at South Goshen Community Church with Reverend Bill Eaton officiating. Gladys died at her home near Yoder, WY and at her request cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to Life Alert, the Torrington Senior Friendship Center or the South Goshen Community Church. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements. Gladys was born March 26, 1938 in Torrington, WY the daughter of Lon and Creta (Godby) David. She grew up and received her education in Hawk Springs, WY where she graduated high school. She married Carl Eisenbarth and they took over the family farm. She worked for the school district in Yoder as a teacher's aide and later as the assistant librarian. She and Carl fostered many children over the years. Gladys enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening and yardwork, sewing, quilting, gambling and attending her children's and grand children's sporting and school events. Gladys is survived by her son Lon (Kathy) Eisenbarth of Yoder, WY; daughter Dianne (Jim) York of Torrington, WY; granddaughter Katrina (Brandon) Gifford; grandson Zachary (Devin) Eisenbarth all of Yoder; and two great grandsons Judson and Mackson Eisenbarth; granddaughter Latisha (AJ Saucedo) Nett and great grandchildren Michelle Nett, Brandon Nett and Abby Nett all of Cheyenne, WY; grandson Michael (Erin) Helzer and great grandchildren Brooke, Breann and Bridget all of Casper, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carl; and a brother Bert David.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.