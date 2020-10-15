Linda Louise (Albertson) Hansen September 28, 2020 Linda went to meet her Lord and Savior on the 28th of Sept 2020. She was born on October 28, 1948 to Louise Engelhaupt Albertson Morris and Clarence (Barney) Albertson in Scottsbluff NE. She moved around quite a lot with her folks and attended many different schools and graduated from Buena Vista, CO. After graduating she moved to Fridley, MN and lived with her Aunt and Uncle Dey's until she met and married Leon Hansen. To this union 4 children were born: Leann, Lori, Fred, Lucy. After 40 years they were divorced and at that time she moved back to Nebraska where she made many friends and volunteered at the hospital nursery rocking and comforting babies which she loved doing as she loved babies. After several moves she went to live with her daughter Leann in Council Bluffs, IO. She then decided she wanted to be independent and moved to Albany, MI and there she was very happy. She is survived by four children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, her mother Louise Morris, brother and wife Mick and Jeanine Albertson, nieces, nephews, many Aunt's, Uncle's, cousins, very dear friends Kathy Barge and Irene and Don Smith. She enjoyed her large family and many friends. Memorial Service will be at Central Church of Christ, Gering, NE on October 17, 2020.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.