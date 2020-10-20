Rosemary Walters October 4, 2020 Rosemary Walters, 96, of Gering, NE, passed away October 4, 2020 at Monument Rehab and Care Center, Scottsbluff, NE. Rosemary was born July 08, 1924, in Grainton, NE, to Joseph Welsh and Edith Sintek Welsh. Rosemary graduated from Grainton High School with the class of 1941. She attended Beauty School in Hastings. Then returned back to Elsie where she opened Rosemary's Beauty Shop in the old Allen's store. She married Garnet Walters February 21, 1949 in Omaha. The couple lived back of the Elsie drug store until December 1949 when they moved into their home where they raised their 5 children. She continued to operate her beauty shop, out of their home, while she raised her family. Then she worked as a postal clerk in Grant and continued working there until her retirement. Rosie was member of the Resurrection Catholic Church, Alter Society and American Legion Auxiliary. She was always supportive of her children in their activities. She continued this with watching her grandchildren's activities. Rosie made special trips to visit her children and grandchildren in Alabama and Tennessee. A special trip for her was when she traveled to Rome with her daughter, Beth. She loved animals, especially her dogs, cats and "Stevie" the donkey. Rosie had great pleasure in cooking for family and friends, and will always be remembered for her homemade noodles and cinnamon rolls. Survivors include her 5 children; Dr. Jay (Dianne) Walters, Enterprise, AL, Jan (Lee) Judy, Gering, NE, Beth (Ted) Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Carol (Mark) Gutherless, North Platte, Garnet (Jan) Walters, Chicago, IL; 13 grandchildren; Michael (Heather) Walters, Enterprise, AL, Shannon Walters Tanton, Dothan, AL, Allison (Brad) Schindler, Roca, NE, Brian (Allison) Judy, Gering, NE, Kyle (Kelsey) Judy, Gering, Chandlee (Florence) Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Garney Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Hallie (Arnab Nahdi), Hong Kong, China, Mandy (Ramsey) Copeland, Sutherland, NE, Kelsey Layman, Sutherland, NE, Marcus Gutherless, North Platte, NE Annie (Ernesto) De La Cruz, Hampton, NE; 19 great-grandchildren; Julia, Charlotte, & Rosemary Walters; Sarah Tanton; Carson, Claire, & Emma Schindler; Max, Jack, & Sam Judy; Quinn & Sloan Judy; Silas Caldwell; Maggie Nahdi; Peyton & Ryker Copeland; Kennedy Layman; Eva, Simon, Felix, & Elsa De La Cruz; numerous nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 8 siblings. The family wishes to thank the staff at Monument Rehab & Care for the excellent care they gave mom. A memorial has been established in Rosemary's name to; Monument Rehab and Care Center, Scottsbluff, NE. Services will be held 12:00 p.m., October 19, 2020 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Mark Seiker officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18,2020, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel which is in charge of arrangements. Family suggest casual dress. The service will also be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at www.carpentermemorial.com
, Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. CDC Covid 19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.