Patricia Jean Von Seggern October 20, 2020 Patricia Jean Von Seggern, 85, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Sidney Regional Medical Center with family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of Bernard and Eleanor McCarthy and was born on June 1, 1935, in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School in West Point, NE. Following graduation, she was employed by the ASCS office in West Point. On February 8, 1958, Patricia was united in marriage to Duane T. "Benny" Von Seggern in West Point. They moved to Sidney in 1969, where they raised their four children Thomas, Susan, Jeffrey, and Jean. Patricia was instrumental in establishing and was passionate in her involvement with the Association of Retarded Children in Cumming and Cheyenne counties and the state of Nebraska. She was a long-time member of Saint Patrick's parish, served on the Saint Patrick's school board, and was one of the founders of the Saint Patrick's School Development Foundation. She also helped establish the WIFE (Women Involved in Farm Economics) organization and served on the Sidney Library board and the Cheyenne County Ladies Chamber of Commerce. Patricia especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, going to dinner and movies with friends, and relaxing on the patio amongst her flowers. Patricia is survived by one son, Thomas and wife Cindy and their children, Patrick and wife Sheila, Michael and wife Bridget and son Porter, Sara, and Kelly Robb and husband Derek; one daughter, Jean and sons Alec and wife Nichole, and Hayden; Jeffrey's two children, Christine and Andrew; nephews, Mike and Bryan Schmoldt; and sister, Peg Webb. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, husband Duane, son Jeffrey, daughter Susan, and sister Bernadine Schmoldt. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Friday with Rev. Mike McDermott officiating. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday afternoon at Gehrig-Stitt Chapel.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.