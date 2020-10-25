Henry S. Hayano September 29, 2020 Henry S. Hayano (Hank to family & friends), 94, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Hank was born in Henry, NE to James and Sumino (Zenpo) Ha-yano. He graduated from Henry High School in 1944 and continued farming with his father and brothers in Henry, Nebraska. He joined the army in 1945 and was just getting ready to ship out when the war ended. He returned to the farm and married Lily Yokomizo on January 23, 1949 during the '49 blizzard. He was very active in the Henry Methodist church and served as Lay Leader for many years. He loved to fish and bowl and he and the team traveled to many ABC tournaments around the country. He was an avid sports fan and religiously followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers and later the Cal Bears. He retired from farming in 1996 and he and Lily moved to California. He continued to get the local papers and corresponded frequently with friends back home as well as army buddies. He is survived by his wife Lily; daughters, Cynthia Lacy, Teresa Hayano and Trudi (Ric) Grass-mick; grandsons Douglas Lacy and Eric Grass-mick; brother Lee (Betty) Hayano; sisters Miyeko Hara and Esther Numamoto and many nieces and nephews and their families. His parents, brothers Lloyd and Lynn, sister Nancie and grandson Graeme preceded him in death. A memorial service is planned for next year when Covid will hopefully be under control.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.