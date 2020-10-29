Menu
Melody Staab
Melody Dawn (Loutzenhiser) Staab October 26, 2020 Melody Dawn (Loutzenhiser) Staab, 58, of Lyman NE, left for heaven on October 26, 2020, from RWMC after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 17th. She was taken by it's deadly effects 9 days later. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the family, to be decided at a later date. Jones mortuary in Mitchell is assisting with arrangements. Melody was born October 29, 1961 She was the 8th and youngest child of Alton & Marjorie Loutzenhiser. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
