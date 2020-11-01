John Lawrence "Larry" Richards October 10, 2020 John Lawrence "Larry" Richards, born October 4, 1928, died October 10, 2020. Larry grew up in Scottsbluff NE, joining the boy scouts and eventually becoming an Eagle Scout. He delivered papers for the Star- Herald; then owned by his Grandfather Harry J. Wisner. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School. His education included time in Chicago studying lithography. He married Karen V. Stiles (deceased) and moved to the foothills outside Denver where he became active as an ambulance driver and a scout leader. Larry worked in Denver as a printer for many years, returning to Scottsbluff to open the Shirt Shop with his brother Rick. At the same time, he began caring for his mother Dorothy; a vocation that became his full-time job after a few years. He had many passions through out his life including psychology, car maintenance and repair, wood working, carving, crafts and reading. His true passions were the outdoors; camping, hiking and fishing; and finally, the study of human nature. He is proceeded in death by his father Raymond Albert Richards, his Mother Dorothy Wisner Richards, his brother William Joseph Richards, his brother Raymond Ralph Richards, and his sister Dorothy Kathleen Smith. He is survived by Jon Todd Richards and his spouse Tiffany, Jeffrey Lawrence Richards and his spouse Morgan, Jeremy Stiles Holm and his spouse Dawn; his grandchildren are Jon Tanner Richards, Anna Devol Richards, Danica Rhiann Richards, Gavin Kade Richards, Teagan Spencer Richards, Jassir Aree Rankin-Richards; his great-grandchild Nini Salimata Devol Traore. A COVID-safe graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 6th, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. "Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes" Carl Jung



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.