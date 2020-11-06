Robert "Bob" T. Kellner November 4, 2020 Robert "Bob" T. Kellner, 87, of Kimball, died at the Kimball Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Windbreak at the Kimball Golf Course. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com
to view Bob's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, Four Winds Golf Course or the Kimball County Fair Board. The services for Bob have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.