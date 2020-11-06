Menu
Search
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Kellner
Robert "Bob" T. Kellner November 4, 2020 Robert "Bob" T. Kellner, 87, of Kimball, died at the Kimball Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Windbreak at the Kimball Golf Course. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Bob's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, Four Winds Golf Course or the Kimball County Fair Board. The services for Bob have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.